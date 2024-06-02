Newcastle United and Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their interest in teen midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, with the race for his signature ‘now open again’.

Ouedraogo turned heads with his performances for Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga at just 18 years of age.

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been tracking him, but the pair looked set to lose out to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians put a deal in place with Schalke which would see Ouedraogo loaned back next season and it appeared to be on the brink of going through.

Now though Bayern Munich have performed a major U-turn and, according to Sky Deutschland, will not sign the midfielder.

Bayern Munich have now officially informed Ouedraogo’s camp about their decision. They are not keen to make the financial commitment now.

As such, the race for the teen talent is ‘now open again’.

Schalke are keen to cash in on Ouedraogo to help ease their financial situation and all eyes will be on whether Newcastle or Manchester United try to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s decision.