Aston Villa target Matteo Guendouzi is prepared to leave Lazio if Igor Tudor remains as the manager at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio due to his differences with Tudor, with Aston Villa keen.

There are suggestions that the Lazio manager does not believe that Guendouzi suits his midfield and is not against the idea of selling him.

Lazio want to hold on to him despite interest from Aston Villa and are trying to convince the player to continue at the club.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Lazio will have to choose between Tudor and Guendouzi this summer.

The Frenchman is prepared to move on from Lazio if Tudor remains their coach as things stand.

The Lazio coach’s future is not sorted yet and there are claims that he could be moved on this summer.

Guendouzi does not want to play under him and has the option of reuniting with Unai Emery at Villa Park.

The Premier League club are said to be preparing a €30m offer to sign the Frenchman from Lazio.