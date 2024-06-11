Bologna sent sporting director Marco Di Vaio to England in recent days to speak to Aston Villa about signing one of the Premier League club’s players.

Aston Villa are under pressure to make sure that they have balanced the books when the PSR accounting deadline hits at the end of the month.

They could sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus, but it is unclear if that will be enough as the transfer fee will be lowered by the Bianconeri including players.

Another player who could go is striker Jhon Duran and he is someone Bologna have taken a liking to.

The Italian side sent their sporting director to England in recent days to examine a swoop for Duran and whether it was possible, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

It is suggested Aston Villa’s valuation was €25m plus a further €5m to €6m in add-ons.

An auction though is now threatening to break out for the Colombian, who is also of interest to Chelsea and a host of sides.

As such, Bologna can only watch and wait as they are unable to match the muscle of Premier League clubs.

Duran is also claimed to be giving priority to Chelsea.