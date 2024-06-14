Everton have fielded an enquiry from a club involved in the Champions League for Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Sky Sports News.

Sean Dyche’s side are under pressure to make sure their finances are in shape by the 30th June Premier League PSR deadline.

Manchester United are trying to take advantage to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton are firm that they will not be bullied into letting him go for under his true value.

The Merseyside club could look at other ways of raising funds and 22-year-old Belgium midfielder Onana is another player linked with an exit.

It has now emerged that a Champions League club have been in touch with Everton to ask about Onana.

Everton value the midfielder in the region of £50m, a high price for clubs to afford.

Onana has been tipped to move on from Goodison Park and good performances at Euro 2024 could put more clubs on his tail.

Belgium are due to take on Slovakia in their group stage opener on Monday, followed by games against Romania and Ukraine.