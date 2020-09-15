Kevin Gallacher believes Newcastle United need to focus on once again staying out of trouble in the Premier League first and foremost.

The Magpies started their season with an impressive 2-0 victory against West Ham on opening day and will be looking to grab a second successive league win when they host Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Steve Bruce has made a number of additions to his squad, including signing a goalscorer in the shape of Callum Wilson from Bournemouth.

Hopes are high at the club over a good campaign in the Premier League, but former Magpies star Gallacher thinks survival must be the first target.

The Scot feels Newcastle are still establishing themselves in the Premier League, though is not ruling out a top half finish.

“I didn’t see Newcastle’s game against West Ham but I saw the score and results are what matter most. It was a great result”, Gallacher told GiveToLocal.com.

“People forget that it’s only a couple of years ago that the club was in the Championship and re-establishing themselves in the top flight is no easy task.

“It would be difficult anyway but with everything that’s going on off the pitch, it must be easy for players to take their eye off the ball.

“All the uncertainty around the club’s future diverts from the playing side.

“I just hope that Steve Bruce can persuade the players to get their heads down and do their job.

If Newcastle can catch a couple of the bigger teams on a bad day then they could finish top half but staying out of trouble has to be their primary focus again.”

Newcastle edged past Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, with new boy Ryan Fraser scoring his first goal for the club.