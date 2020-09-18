Crystal Palace are pushing to land both Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster and Brentford attacker Said Benrahma in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Sun.

Jurgen Klopp said last week that Liverpool have not taken a decision on Brewster’s future, but there are suggestions the Reds are prepared to cash in on him.

Crystal Palace are amongst the several Premier League clubs who are interested in snapping up the young striker.

The Eagles also have an interest in Brentford’s Benrahma and are amongst the contenders to land one of Championship’s best players from last season.

And it has been claimed that it is not the case of either one of the two players for the Premier League outfit.

Roy Hodgson is interested in signing both Brewster and Benrahma to upgrade his forward line for the season.

Both players are at the right age profile for Crystal Palace who are keen to bring down the average age of their squad.

Brewster is also a top target for Sheffield United and Benrahma is wanted by David Moyes at West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will have the funds to land both the targets before next month’s transfer deadline.