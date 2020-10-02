Rotherham United new boy Dan Barlaser has revealed that the time he spent with Newcastle United’s first team at Premier League level has been greatly beneficial to his career.

Barlaser has put pen to paper on a three-year-deal at the New York Stadium, returning to the south Yorkshire outfit where he spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan, during which he made 35 appearances and helped the club to earn promotion to the Championship.

The former Newcastle star joined the academy set-up at St. James’ Park in 2006, rose through the ranks at the club, and was regularly involved with Magpies boss Steve Bruce’s first team from the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

Barlaser revealed that the experience he garnered while being part of Bruce’s first team set-up is invaluable to him as he takes the next big step in his young career.

Asked whether it was beneficial being part of a Premier League team, Barlaser told Rotherham’s official site: “Definitely.

“Obviously, the standard of players and training, everything, it has been very good.

“And watching the games as well, it just been very good obviously.

“I thought they have had a decent start to the season but hopefully they can have a good season.”

Barlaser’s permanent switch to the Yorkshire outfit saw him end a 14-year-long association with Newcastle and the midfielder expressed his deep gratitude to all the coaches and team-mates he had over the years at his boyhood club.

“Yes, obviously I have had a good 14 years there and I could not thank them enough.

“Obviously, all the coaches I worked with.

“But I had a year left on my deal and I just thought about the future really.”

The 23-year-old clocked in game time for the Magpies in two of their EFL Cup fixtures after the start of the current season and will now look to kick on with the Millers in the Championship.