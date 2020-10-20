AC Milan have been served a blow ahead of their Europa League clash with Celtic, with midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu having picked up an injury in training.

The Europa League group stage matches commence this week and Scottish champions Celtic are set to host AC Milan in their first game of the competition.

Neil Lennon’s side go into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to rivals Rangers, while AC Milan travel to Parkhead after beating Inter 2-1 at the weekend.

However, the Rossoneri have been served a blow just two days before their trip to Glasgow with midfielder Calhanoglu having picked up an injury.

According to Sky Italia, the Turkey international left AC Milan’s training pitch on crutches on Tuesday after picking up an injury.

Calhanoglu is said to have sprained his ankle while preparing for the Serie A club’s Europa League clash with Celtic.

The extent of the injury is yet to be known and there is no timeframe set on when the midfielder can return to action.

It is claimed he is likely to miss the trip to Celtic.

Calhanoglu scored four goals and provided two assists in the Rossoneri’s Europa League qualifying games this season.