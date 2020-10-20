Ajax coach Erik ten Hag believes that Liverpool are the best team in world football, something he thinks the Reds showed by winning the Champions League and then the Premier League.

Premier League champions Liverpool are set to play their first game of their Champions League campaign away at Dutch Eredivisie club Ajax on Wednesday.

As his side prepare to take on the Reds, Ajax coach Ten Hag has expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s men, terming them the best team in the world.

Ten Hag explained that winning the Champions League and Premier League in the span of two years makes Liverpool the best team in the world currently.

“For me, they are the best team in the world“, Ten Hag told his pre-match press conference.

“If you win the Champions League one year and the Premier League in the next, yes, then you show that you are the best team in the world.“

Ajax star Dusan Tadic, who has faced Liverpool during his time at Southampton, is also an admirer of the Anfield club and is looking forward to facing them.

“I’ve played against Liverpool many times“, Tadic said.

“Always difficult, but great games to play in. They apply pressure, play quick football.

“They are a great team and [it is] a great game to play in.“

Liverpool will be without a number of their key men for the trip to Ajax, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson ruled out, while Thiago and Joel Matip have not travelled to the Netherlands.