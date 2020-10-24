Aberdeen cannot let slackness creep in against Celtic as they did against Hamilton Academical on Tuesday, Dons legend Joe Harper has insisted.

Former Aberdeen star Harper is impressed with how the Dons’ attack is faring going into their double-header against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.

Derek McInnes’ men scored four goals in 31 minutes against Hamilton Academical on Tuesday after failing to find the back of the net in their trip to Dundee United last Saturday.

Despite failing to score against the Tangerines, Harper is encouraged by the Dons’ attack and is delighted with how their frontmen linked up against Accies.

However, Harper feels Aberdeen let slackness creep in after going 4-0 up as they went on to concede two goals and insisted that they cannot afford to do so against champions Celtic.

“Aberdeen’s attacking play is hugely encouraging going into this double-header“, Harper wrote in his Evening Express column.

“The Dons were impressive going forward as they ripped Hamilton apart in the first half on Tuesday and, to be fair, they weren’t bad against Dundee United last weekend either, they just couldn’t score.

“Everything came together against the Accies, the interchange and movement among the front players was top class and Lewis Ferguson’s goal was as a clean a strike as you will see.

“It was a pity at 4-0 up that a bit slackness crept in and the Reds conceded a couple of goals, something they can’t afford to let happen against Celtic.“

Going into the game against the Hoops on the back of a four-match unbeaten league run, Aberdeen will be hopeful of keeping their streak intact.