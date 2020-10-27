Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that if the Reds fail to defend their Premier League crown this season, he would love to see Jose Mourinho lift the title with Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently second in the league standings with 13 points from six matches, while Mourinho’s Spurs are just two points behind the Merseyside outfit in fifth.

Mourinho, who took over the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last November, has previously lifted the top flight title three times with Chelsea.

Reds legend Carragher is hoping that Liverpool can retain their title, but revealed that if the Merseyside giants fall short in defending their top flight crown, he wants to see Mourinho win the Premier League with Spurs.

Carragher, who insists that the media and pundits at times does not give the Portuguese the respect he deserves, wants Mourinho to prove his naysayers wrong by steering another club to English domestic glory.

“I obviously want Liverpool to win the league, but if someone else were to win it, I’d love to see Jose Mourinho win again”, Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“Mourinho has had so much thrown at him recently; accusations that he’s yesterday’s man, his football is from a different era.

“I’d love to see him win again and almost stick two fingers up at pundits and the press, whoever.

“It would be a good story for Mourinho to do that again.

“After what he’s achieved in his career, he still gets a lot of criticism because he rubs people up the wrong way at different times, but it would be nice to see him win again in a different way.

After losing their season opener at home to Everton, Tottenham have bounced back and are enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak in the top flight, while Liverpool registered their fourth win of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday.