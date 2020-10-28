Royal Antwerp star Lior Rafaelov has talked up the scale of the challenge facing his men in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, who were Champions League finalists in 2019, but is keen to claim at least a point.

Tottenham are on the road again in the Europa League as Jose Mourinho takes his side to Belgium to face Royal Antwerp on Thursday night.

Spurs kicked off their European campaign with a 3-0 home win against Austrian outfit LASK Linz last week and will look go top of their group by clinching al three points against the Belgian top flight side.

Royal Antwerp star Rafaelov admits that the visitors are clear favourites to win the tie, but vowed that his team will do everything in their power to snatch at least one point from the Premier League giants.

Rafaelov is fully aware of the quality of Tottenham, who play in the best league in the world in his opinion, but stressed that the game begins with both teams evenly placed and the 34-year-old has every intention of finishing the tie with equilibrium intact.

“Less than two years ago, they were in the Champions League final!”, Rafaelov told a pre-match press conference.

“They are a high-level team playing in the best league in the world every weekend.

“We start at 0-0, it is already in our pocket, then we’ll see, but we want at least one point.

Royal Antwerp are also coming into the European tie having won their opening match 2-1 against Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets Razgrad.