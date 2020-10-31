Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a squad that will allow him to change things around without reducing the quality of his starting eleven.

Manchester United have reacted positively to their 6-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in October and have won three of their four games since them.

They have beaten Paris Saint-Germain away from home and smashed RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to showcase the strength of their squad.

Solskjaer has tweaked things in the last few weeks and the introduction of Fred and Scott McTominay to the midfield has solidified the team in the middle of the park.

Ritchie believes Solskjaer has a squad befitting of a club of Manchester United’s size and the amount of options he has will allow him to continue to play around with different systems over the course of the season.

The former Red Devil said on MUTV: “The squad are looking like a Manchester United squad.

“He has got the options to do what he wants to do – all those different ways of playing, systems, can give people rest without lessening the side’s potency.

“He has still got players who can come in like [Edinson] Cavani and [Donny] van de Beek, who played the other night, and can really start a game and bring something to the party.”

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer sticks to the midfield diamond he employed to devastating effect against RB Leipzig when Arsenal visit Old Trafford on Sunday.