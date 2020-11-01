Matteo Guendouzi has claimed that he had a host of offers in the transfer window and thought long and hard before joining Hertha Berlin from Arsenal on loan.

The 21-year-old midfielder fell out of favour at Arsenal last season and the Gunners looked to ship him out of the club throughout the recent transfer window.

But it was only on the final day of the transfer window when his future was thrashed out and he moved to Germany with Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal.

The Frenchman has claimed that he had other options on his table as well, but he came to the decision to join Hertha Berlin after some deliberation and thinking.

And the Arsenal loanee insisted that after spending the first days in Berlin and with the rest of his team-mates, he believes he took the right call to join the Bundesliga club.

Guendouzi told German daily Bild: “I had other options and requests.

“But I thought about it carefully and made a conscious decision to join Hertha.

“The first few days Berlin and with the team, strengthen my decision.

“And of course, I have had a lively exchange with my French compatriot Lucas Tousart, whom I have known for years.”

Guendouzi is slated to return to Arsenal next summer and it remains to be seen whether he has a long-term future at the north London club.