Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has revealed that he told Tanguy Ndombele to remain patient while he was struggling at Spurs last season.

Ndombele was a big-money buy for Tottenham last year, but his first season at Spurs was nothing to write home about and the arrival of Jose Mourinho did not help his cause.

The Spurs head coach regularly criticised the Frenchman and his work ethic and there were serious concerns that the rupture in their relationship was irretrievable and the midfielder was touted to leave the club in the summer.

But Tottenham refused to give up on him and Ndombele has responded to Mourinho’s criticism with some solid performances at the start of the current campaign.

Sissoko admits that it was not surprising that his Spurs team-mate struggled in his first season at the club as it is always difficult to come from a different country and settle in English football.

He insisted that he kept asking the Frenchman to be calm and patient and Sissoko is not surprised that Ndombele is showing his worth on the pitch this season.

The Spurs star said in a press conference: “When you’re a young player and you change country and you’re speaking a different language, training is very different and the league is different it’s difficult.

“I had that and I was just trying to tell him to be calm.

“Maybe this year is not your year, but you have talent and they brought you here for that.

“Of course he had problems, but this season he’s showing what he can do.

“All of the players are happy to have Tanguy in that form.”

Inter made a play to sign Ndombele in the recent transfer window, but Spurs stuck to their guns and refused to sell him.