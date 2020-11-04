Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not willing to be drawn on handing Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny was shipped out on a year-long loan last season to Turkish giants Besiktas and was the subject of transfer speculation over the course of the transfer window.

However, the Egypt international, who remained on the books at Arsenal following the window, has so far started four Premier League games for Arteta’s side this season and earned plaudits for his display in the Gunners’ 1-0 win against Manchester United.

Arteta though is coy on whether his team are mulling over handing Elneny a new contract with the Egyptian’s form reinvigorated in north London under the Spaniard’s tutelage.

Asked about tying down Elneny at the Emirates Stadium with a new contract, Arteta told a press conference:” Let’s go step by step please!

“What I can say is that I’m really pleased with the player and hopefully he can continue like that and perform all season.”

The Spaniard went on to express his delight in the way Elneny has risen to the occasion at Arsenal since returning to England from his loan spell in Turkey, and the Gunners boss backed the midfielder to step up his game even further.

“I think he’s responding really well to all the challenges we’re putting in front of him.

“He had a big one when he came back from his loan spell to show what he can bring to the squad.

“I think everybody’s seen what he can do.”

Elneny has played every minute of Europa League football for Arsenal this season and will look to make it three starts in a row in Europe on Thursday with the Gunners set to host Norwegian outfit Molde.