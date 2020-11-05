Former Manchester United star Alan Brazil believes Brendan Rodgers would be a great fit for the Red Devils if the Old Trafford outfit decide to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer’s job at Manchester United has come under the scanner again following tame defeats to Arsenal in the Premier League and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

There could be further questions over his future if Manchester United lose at Everton on Saturday.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is the odds on the favourite to succeed Solskjaer if Manchester United decide to change managers in the middle of the season.

But Brazil feels current Leicester manager Rodgers deserve to get a crack at the Manchester United job as he believes the Northern Irishman has done brilliantly since taking charge of Leicester.

The former Red Devils said on talkSPORT: “I’d give Brendan the job at Manchester United.

“If Ole is to go, I’d look no further than Brendan Rodgers.

“Brendan has moved around.

“I still think he was good as Celtic manager and he moved to Leicester where he has done a brilliant job.

“Yes, he had money but I don’t care. He has done a fantastic job and just look at the table as well.

“He is top class.”

Rodgers’ history with Liverpool may well make it complicated if Manchester United ever consider offering him the job.