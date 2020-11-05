Fixture: Ludogorets Razgrad vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Bulgarian side Ludogorets in a Europa League clash in Bulgaria this evening.

Jose Mourinho saw his men slip to a surprise defeat at the hands of Antwerp in their last Europa League game and Spurs will be looking to bounce back against Ludogorets.

Ludogorets have been beaten by both LASK Linz and Antwerp, meaning Spurs start as firm favourites to clinch three group stage points this evening.

Mourinho is without left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is out ill.

Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are also missing with what Mourinho has dubbed a little problem.

Mourinho picks Joe Hart in goal, while Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier are the centre-backs. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko will look to control midfield, while Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale support Harry Kane.

If the Spurs boss wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Carlos Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Ludogorets Razgrad

Hart, Docherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Bale, Kane

Substitutes: Lloris, Austin, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Son, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Vinicius, Clarke, White, Cirkin