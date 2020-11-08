Fixture: West Brom vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the side selected for this afternoon’s West Brom clash at the Hawthorns as they bid to continue their impressive form.

Spurs have won four of their last five games and beat Ludogorets 3-1 in the Europa League in midweek, recovering from a loss at Royal Antwerp.

In the Premier League, Tottenham have picked up 14 points from their opening seven games and victory over West Brom would take them to the top of the league table.

Erik Lamela has been ruled out of the trip to West Brom.

Jose Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal for this afternoon’s game, while in defence he selects Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs. Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier provide the centre-back pairing.

Further up the pitch the Spurs boss picks Pierre-Emilie Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko to control midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele also plays. Gareth Bale, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane lead the attack.

If Mourinho needs to try to make changes to the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Brom

Lloris (c), Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bale, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Aurier, Davies, Rodon, Lo Celso, Lucas, Vinicius