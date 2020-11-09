Arsenal starlet George Lewis has admitted that joining the Gunners from Norway has been a big leap in terms of standards, but feels he has handled it well.

The 20-year-old winger joined Premier League giants Arsenal on a two-year deal from Norwegian third tier club Fram Larvik in the transfer window.

Reflecting on his move to London, Lewis has revealed that he was surprised when he came to know about the Gunners’ interest in acquiring his services.

The youngster also admitted that swapping Fram Larvik for Arsenal has been a big leap in standards, but feels he has stood up to the challenge.

“Of course, I was surprised when I first heard about the interest, I think everyone was“, Lewis told Norwegian daily VG.

“It has been a big leap in terms of level, but I feel I have handled it well.

“It was a challenge that I felt ready to take on.“

Lewis admits that some had doubts over whether he could make the grade, and he is now proud to be proving them wrong.

“Where I come from, there are many who have not believed in me“, the winger said.

“That’s why it’s nice to be here now and it is always special to wear an Arsenal kit to play football matches.“

Lewis is currently with Arsenal’s Under-23s side, for whom he has played in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.