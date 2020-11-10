Arsenal loan star Lucas Torreira has revealed that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone demands commitment and dedication from him and has vowed to give his all while at the Spanish club.

The Uruguay international joined Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid from Premier League side Arsenal on loan until the end of the season in the transfer window.

Settling into life in Madrid and the Spanish top flight, Torreira is now aware of what is required of him by Los Rojiblancos and boss Simeone.

Explaining what Simeone demands from him at the club, the Arsenal loanee has revealed that the Argentine tactician wants commitment, dedication and camaraderie.

Torreira explained that there is no compromise when it comes to dedication and commitment at Atletico Madrid before vowing to fight for the club.

“[Simeone has demanded] commitment, dedication, camaraderie and to give everything”, Torreira told AS.

“That is something that is not negotiable in this team. And not only here, but everywhere.

“Every time I wear a shirt, I defend it to death.

“Today I am here to fight, help the team and show why they brought me in and trusted me.”

Torreira has made seven appearances for Los Rojiblancos across all competitions so far and has helped the side win five of them, while also scoring once in the process.