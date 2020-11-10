Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus believes the difference between Celtic and Rangers this season has been the performance of the squad players.

Rangers have a nine-point lead over Celtic in the title race but the Bhoys have played two games fewer than their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Premiership.

The form Steven Gerrard’s side have shown this season has led to suggestions that the Gers are now the firm favourites to win the league and end Celtic’s dominance over Scottish football.

McManus insists that is fantastic to watch Rangers at the moment and the hunger their players have been showing on the pitch to score goals and keep clean sheets.

He believes the squad players are also making a massive difference and that has allowed Gerrard to rotate his squad around without any drop off in the level of their performance.

The former Hibernian star believes that has been the difference between the two Glasgow giants as Celtic’s squad players have struggled to get going and make their mark on the pitch when called upon.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “The hunger they have got in their play at the minute must be brilliant for a Rangers fan to watch.

“Off the ball, on the ball – they all want the ball when they lose it and they are all trying to get it back quickly.

“It is really fantastic to watch Rangers at the minute because they are playing some sensational football – scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

“And their squad, as Steven Gerrard said, he can make five changes and there is no drop off in their level of performance.

“The guys who are coming in are fit and ready to go and maybe that is the difference between Celtic [and Rangers].

“Maybe the Celtic guys are not ready to go, but the Rangers guys are – Kemar Roofe, [Jermain] Defoe, [Leon] Balogun – they are all coming in and contribute, look fit and sharp and can play 90 minutes, no problem.”

Rangers hammered Hamilton 8-0 at Ibrox on Sunday and will return from the international break with another home game against Aberdeen.