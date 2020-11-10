Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes Tottenham Hotspur could challenge the Reds for the Premier League title this season as they have added real steel to their game.

Eight games into the Premier League campaign, Tottenham currently sit second in the table with 17 points, the same number of points as third placed Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Aldridge is impressed with how Jose Mourinho’s side are grinding results and winning games despite often not playing at their best.

The former top flight star feels the north London outfit are playing with steel that they have not shown in years and thinks they could be up their competing for Liverpool’s crown.

Aldridge, who is aware of the quality possessed by Spurs, backed Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to score more than 20 goals this season before insisting that Gareth Bale’s form could boost their chances of winning the league.

“My tip to challenge for the title this season are Tottenham and while they are not playing at their best right now, they are winning matches and have a squad capable of going all the way“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“In Jose Mourinho, they have a manager who is a serial winner and will fancy his chances of winning the title with a team loaded with top-class performers and with a steel we have not seen from Spurs down the years.

“Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will both score 20-plus goals this season and if they can get Gareth Bale anywhere near his best, they will have a chance.“

Liverpool are due to play host to Tottenham on 16th December and it remains to be seen if Mourinho’s men can continue with their current momentum.