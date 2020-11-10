Former Premier League star Steve Nicol is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur will finish above Leicester City in the Premier League this season because the north London outfit have a more experienced squad than the Foxes.

Leicester are going into the November international break top of the Premier League standings on 18 points from eight games, with Spurs and Liverpool closely behind the leaders at second and third respectively.

The Foxes were holding onto a place in the top four for the better part of last term too, but ultimately slipped away and finished the league campaign in fifth, and Nicol is not ruling out the possibility of a similar outcome this time around.

Tottenham have got top players with great experience across the board, according to Nicol, while Leicester’s squad, though good, contain more young players and the Liverpool legend believes the difference in experience could play a factor in determining both teams’ Premier League fortunes in the long run.

The ex-top flight star also added that Spurs’ wealth of players with an ample amount of top-class game time will help them maintain a spot nearer to the summit and help Tottenham overtake the east MIdlands club as the season unfolds.

Asked which team out of Leicester and Spurs will finish the season higher in the table, Nicol said on ESPN FC: “You go through the whole Spurs team and every single one of them is an experienced Premier League international player.

“If you go through Leicester’s team, you have got half a dozen young players, half a dozen at least.

“Albeit very good players, but they are young.

“So, listen, Tottenham have got the experience and they have got their match winners.

“We have seen Leicester last year capitulate.

“So, we know that they are capable of doing that.

“As well as they started last year, they have started just as well this year, but we know they can capitulate.

“Tottenham with an experienced [squad] are going to be there a thereabouts for most of the year.

“It just depends on whether they take a jump into the top four or they stay just outside the four.”

Both Leicester and Spurs go into the international break on the back of three consecutive wins in the Premier League and the top flight leaders will look to resume their season right from where they left off and carry on the momentum.