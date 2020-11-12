Alan Mclnally is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur new boy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is Jose Mourinho’s ideal player and the cash splashed by Spurs for the Dane is nothing if they fight at the top of the league.

Mourinho snared Hojbjerg from top flight rivals Southampton for £15m during the transfer window in a bid to add steel and stability to his midfield.

And so far, the Dane has impressed his manager, playing every minute of Premier League football for Tottenham, helping them to climb to second in the current standings.

Mclnally feels Hojbjerg is the ideal player for Mourinho as the former top flight star is of the view that the midfielder has bought the right character to the squad with a balanced mix of tenacity and composure that the Portuguese felt he was lacking at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 57-year-old lauded Hojbjerg’s contribution to the Spurs team since making the switch and stressed the cash splashed to acquire the Dane is an absolute bargain, provided Mourinho’s team remain nearer the summit of the top flight throughout the season.

Asked whether Hojbjerg’s temperament on the pitch makes him Mourinho’s ideal player, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators: “Probably in that position yes.

“Because he has not spent £15m on a player not to do a job for him.

“To be absolutely honest, if Spurs are fighting at the top end of the league, then £15m Hojbjerg is absolutely nothing, nothing in that kind of position he wants him to be.

“And yes, I think he is looking for players to have a kind of character in the team that he probably did not think he had before.

“And he will reflect on other players and hopefully they will get better as well.

“So, it could be £15m really well spent.

“It has certainly been a good start and his manager speaks in buoyant terms of him.”.

Having started his Spurs career on a strong note, Hojbjerg will be keen to kick on with a win on 21st November when his team play host to Manchester City in the top flight after the current international break.