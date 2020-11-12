Donny van de Beek has revealed that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked him to be patient and wait for his opportunities at Old Trafford this season.

Solskjaer sanctioned a deal worth €40m to take Van de Beek to Manchester United during the transfer window.

But the 23-year-old is still waiting for his first start in the Premier League despite starting two of Manchester United’s three Champions League games in the first few months of the season.

The Dutchman is itching to get more opportunities but it seems he also received a clear message from the Manchester United manager about playing more in the coming months.

The midfielder revealed that Solskjaer has asked him to show more patience and believes the Norwegian has seen the impact he can make whenever he has been on the pitch.

Van de Beek is certain that his turn will come and he will have to grab that chance whenever it arrives.

The Dutchman told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “He says I have to remain patient and just keep going.

“He has seen that the times I have been on the pitch I have made a good impact on the team.

“My time will certainly come and when the opportunities arrive I have got to get in there.”

Van de Beek scored in the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw against Spain on Wednesday night.