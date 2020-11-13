Rafael van der Vaart has insisted that he never treated joining Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid as a step down in his career and always gave his all for Spurs during his time at the club.

Van der Vaart spent just two years at Tottenham and left the club in 2012, but has continued to remain a cult figure amongst the fans of the north London club.

The Dutchman scored big goals for Tottenham during his two-year spell and is fondly remembered for some of his performances in north London derbies against Arsenal.

Van der Vaart remains much loved at Tottenham and the club were considered to have landed a coup when they signed him.

The former attacking midfielder stressed that he did not think it was a step down for his career when he joined Tottenham from Real Madrid as for Spurs fans their club is their life.

He insisted that Tottenham fans still love him because they appreciated the effort he put in during his brief spell at the club.

“For Tottenham fans the biggest club in the world is Tottenham”, Van der Vaart told The Athletic.

“So when I came to the club, I never saw Tottenham as a step back or said, ‘OK, I want to play two years here and then I want to leave again’.

“I gave 200 per cent, I gave everything every game.

“At least I tried and I think that’s what people noticed, and I noticed that they really loved me there and had a lot of respect during the game.

“And to play at White Hart Lane……”

Van der Vaart scored 28 goals and registered 18 assists during his 77 appearances for Tottenham.