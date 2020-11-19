Manchester United are sweating over the fitness of their first-choice centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof ahead of Saturday evening’s game against West Brom, according to ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his full squad at disposal today for training ahead of Saturday’s game, but he has some injury concerns to deal with, especially in defence.

Victor Lindelof has been playing with a back problem all season and was taken off at half time in Sweden’s 4-2 defeat against France this week.

Solskjaer has been trying to manage the Swede’s workload over the last few weeks and he was left on the bench in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir.

But with Manchester United set to embark on a hectic schedule over the next two months, the medical team are becoming increasingly concerned about Lindelof’s fitness.

There are serious doubts on whether the Swede will be fit enough to play against the Baggies this weekend.

The bad news in defence for Solskjaer does not end there as club captain Maguire is also a doubt ahead of Saturday’s home game against West Brom.

He completed the full 90 minutes in England’s 4-0 win over Iceland on Wednesday night, but complained about a bruising on his foot after the game.

The centre-back will be checked in training today and Manchester United are hopeful that he will be passed fit for Saturday’s visit of West Brom.