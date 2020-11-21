Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has insisted that his short loan stint at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa gave him a different mentality.

Leeds signed Nketiah on a season-long loan from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 following a thorough presentation and hours of convincing the club and the striker that Elland Road was his best option.

However, Bielsa firmly favoured Patrick Bamford up front and Nketiah was reduced to being an impact substitute.

Despite scoring key goals, the Arsenal striker continued to be overlooked and eventually the Gunners decided to cut short his loan in January.

Nketiah concedes that he would have wanted to play more minutes at Leeds, but insisted that being at Elland Road and its testing environment helped him to become a better player.

He believes he returned to Arsenal from Leeds with a completely different mentality after being in an aggressive and energetic Bielsa team.

Nketiah told The Athletic: “There’s no doubt I would have liked to have played more minutes.

“There’s no hiding that, but at the same time, I’m pleased with what I managed to do.

“To be in a testing environment like that, in an aggressive, energetic team that plays in the right way, was really good for me.

“It gave me a different mentality coming back to Arsenal.

“And Leeds as a whole is a great club, with that massive, passionate fanbase who eat, sleep, breathe football.”

Nketiah scored five times in 19 appearances for Leeds during his time at Elland Road.