Ben Parker has insisted that Leeds United can expose Arsenal as Aston Villa did before the international break, if Marcelo Bielsa’s side play at their best this afternoon.

Arsenal went into the international break on the back of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa and were thoroughly outplayed by the Villans at the Emirates.

They will face Leeds later today at Elland Road, but the Whites are also not coming into the game in good form and have lost their last two in the league, suffering successive 4-1 losses.

But Parker stressed that Leeds are getting to face Arsenal at the right moment and feels Aston Villa completely exposed the issues in Mikel Arteta’s team before the break.

He believes that with the kind of creativity Leeds have in their game, they could easily do the same with Arsenal if they are at it and play at their top level.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “It’s a really good opportunity to play Arsenal at the moment.

“Yes, it was the international break, but the last result [was] against Aston Villa where they made some basic mistakes.

“If Aston Villa can punish them, so can we.

“It is a great opportunity to get at them, but we have got to be at our best and bang at it.

“If we are bang at it, we are more than capable of beating Arsenal.”

Arsenal have lost three of their last four league games and are struggling to score goals.