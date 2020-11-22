Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has admitted he is baffled as to why the Whites’ opponents this afternoon, Arsenal, are struggling to score goals.

Arsenal have scored just nine times in the Premier League thus far and only Wolves have netted fewer goals than the Gunners in the top 16 teams of the league at the moment; Leeds have grabbed 14 goals in the Premier League.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored on the opening weekend, but has netted just once since and that too was a penalty against Manchester United.

Alexandre Lacazette has not scored in the league since September and Nicolas Pepe has just one league goal to his name this season.

Leeds will be hoping that Arsenal are similarly toothless at Elland Road this afternoon, but Dorigo insists he has no idea why the Gunners are not scoring.

He conceded that Mikel Arteta has a job on his hands as Arsenal’s inconsistency has been stopping them from progressing.

“You look at the Arsenal frontline”, Dorigo, looking ahead to the match, said on LUTV.

“And they are international class players, they are top quality and yet scoring just nine goals is a complete mystery.

“Arteta has a job there and at times it looks like moving forward but other times it is two steps backwards.

“It is not an easy task for the Arsenal manager.”

Leeds have conceded eight goals in their last two Premier League games and Arsenal will be aiming to exploit a leaky defence as they look to up their goalscoring rate.