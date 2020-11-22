Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood feels Jose Mourinho has found a way to get his Spurs team ticking and has insisted that the players have also bought into his methods.

Tottenham scored a big win over Manchester City when they turned over Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 at home on Saturday evening.

The three points took Spurs to the top of the league table for the time being and many feel the north London club are serious contenders to win the Premier League this season.

Sherwood stressed that Mourinho has tailored his team’s defensive tactics according to the personnel available to him and in Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, he has two genuine match-winners in his side.

He believes the Spurs boss’ greatest trick has been to make his players believe in his methods despite playing under a very attacking and progressive manager such as Mauricio Pochettino in the past.

Sherwood told Premier League TV: “I think he has realised that he has got [Toby] Alderweireld who has got a knock and is going to be out injured, and Eric Dier – they are not comfortable defending on the half-way line.

“The best way they can perform to this team is defending the box.

“[Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg has been outstanding as a new signing – he breaks up play and they have got two athletes alongside him.

“They have got two players up front – Son and Kane – who can win you the game. As long as they are on the pitch and you are still in the game, you have got a chance.

“That is the gameplay and it is fantastic that they have all bought into it.

“They played for a previous manager who trusted them and wanted to go toe-to-toe with all the teams, but never won anything.”

Mourinho will return to Chelsea next Sunday when he takes his Tottenham side to Stamford Bridge in another big Premier League game.