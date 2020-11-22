Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was impressed with Alex Telles’ performance against West Brom and believes the Brazilian will only get better with more football.

Telles made his Premier League debut in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The full-back made his debut for Manchester United in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, but then contracted the virus that kept him out of action for the last few weeks.

But he is now fit to play and with Luke Shaw expected to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem, Telles is set to get a run of games at left-back for Manchester United.

Robson revealed that he was impressed with what he saw of Telles in his Premier League debut and is confident that with more game time in the next few weeks, the Brazilian will only improve his performances.

The former Manchester United captain said on MUTV: “I thought he did really well.

“He looks athletic, he looks great on the ball – taking it down at the right time, clearing out at the right time.

“He hasn’t had much football and so, I can only see him getting sharper, but I thought he slotted in really well.

“He had a nice little understanding with Marcus [Rashford] early on in the game.”

Telles is expected to feature when Manchester United host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday night.