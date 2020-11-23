Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeness has backed Tottenham Hotspur loan star Ryan Sessegnon to further improve his game at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Sessegnon left north London in the recent transfer window on season-long loan deal to join Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in a bid to rack up valuable first team experience.

The 20-year-old has made five top flight appearances for the German side so far this season and scored his first league goal for Hoffenheim against Stuttgart in a 3-3 draw at the weekend.

Hoeness sees huge potential in Sessegnon and has backed the Spurs starlet to utilise his game time with the first team to keep on improving and return to his parent club as a better player.

The German tactician acknowledged Sessegnon’s will to always push on and give his best for the team, and Hoeness feels the young left-back can take his game to the next level once he finds more consistency on the pitch.

“His development is decent, but he has not yet achieved the consistency that we would like”, Hoeness was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“But he definitely helps us because he is available and gives us options on the left.

“He always shows what he is capable of.

“His development with us is not over yet.”

Having scored his first goal in Hoffenheim colours, Sessegnon will look to further kick on his development under the watchful eye of Hoeness.