Former Australia international Ned Zelic has admitted he finds it incredible how boring and dull of a side Arsenal have become.

The Gunners played their ninth Premier League game of the season against Leeds United on Sunday and saw the game end in a 0-0 draw; Mikel Arteta’s men held on for a point after seeing Nicolas Pepe sent off in the second half.

Arsenal have now lost four and drawn one of their nine league games so far and sit 11th in the table with just 13 points to their name.

They are struggling to score goals and have netted just nine times in nine games, leading Zelic to admit he finds the Gunners dull, boring and sluggish.

The Australian stressed Arsenal used to be known for free-flowing and entertaining football, but feels they are far away from that identity now.

“It’s incredible how dull Arsenal have become“, Zelic wrote on Twitter.

“Boring. Sluggish.

“Always known for free-flowing, entertaining football.

“Light years away right now.“

Having lost to Aston Villa and drawn at Leeds in their last two games, Arsenal will be hopeful of returning to winning ways against Molde in the Europa League this week.