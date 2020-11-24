Manchester United legend Arthur Albiston believes the Red Devils will have one foot in the Champions League last 16 if they beat Istanbul Basaksehir tonight at Old Trafford and stressed the importance of them doing so to then be able to rest players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men beat Paris Saint-Germain away from home and smashed RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford to get their Champions League campaign off to a good start this season.

But they stumbled at Istanbul Basaksehir and suffered an anaemic 2-1 defeat in the Turkish capital on the last Champions League matchday.

The Turkish champions are in England for the return fixture at Old Trafford tonight and Albiston insisted that Manchester United must get all three points at home.

He believes ten points would get Manchester United into the last 16 and feels a win tonight at Old Trafford would have them inches away from qualifying for the next round of the Champions League.

Albiston said on MUTV: “The remit is to get to ten points as quickly as possible and you are almost guaranteed to get through.

“We have got to beat them tomorrow night, hopefully, progress and make sure everything is done and dusted.

“It might give the manager a chance to rest players later depending on what happens.

“Get a result tomorrow night and hopefully we have got one foot in the next stage of the Champions League.”

Paul Pogba, who did not feature against West Brom on Saturday, has been declared fit to face Istanbul Basaksehir for Manchester United tonight.