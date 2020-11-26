Alan Rough believes Celtic can make some of their protesting fans look silly if they can dig out a solid performance away at Sparta Prague tonight.

Celtic are at the bottom of their group in the Europa League with just a point in their bag and are up against it when it comes to plotting a path through to the last 32.

Sparta Prague hammered them 4-1 when they visited Parkhead earlier in the group stage and Celtic are going into the game on the back of a poor domestic result at Hibernian.

However, Rough feels Celtic have shown this season that they can dig out results away from home in Europe and believes they need a solid performance away at Sparta Prague tonight.

The former Bhoy insisted that given the question marks surrounding Lennon and the negativity around Celtic, a positive result tonight will help them to get back at their doubters, even within their own fan base.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “Celtic have shown away from home that they can dig out a result and that’s all they have to do.

“They have to dig out a performance, if they can get a result then fair enough, but it is the performance everybody is going to look at.

“Every game is so important now and every negative result will be pressure on everybody.

“And so, if they can get a reasonable result and a bit of performance as well it just makes everybody who is doing all the protesting just a little bit silly if they can go on some kind of run.”

Celtic did manage to earn a point from their trip to Lille before the international break.