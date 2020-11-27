Former Ross County striker Steven Craig has urged the Staggies to go to Celtic Park and play with no fear in their upcoming Scottish League Cup clash as he believes the pressure will be all on Celtic.

The Hoops crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday after suffering 4-1 defeat at Sparta Prague and Neil Lennon’s side are currently trailing Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers by eleven points in the league.

However, Celtic will look to refocus quickly on domestic duties as they begin their defence of the Scottish League Cup against Ross County on Sunday at Celtic Park.

With Celtic’s performances on the pitch coming under increased scrutiny, Craig has urged Ross County to go to Celtic Park and play without any fear.

The 39-year-old insists Celtic are under pressure to find the result from the tie whereas the Staggies can go out and play in Glasgow and look to execute their game plan fearlessly.

“It is probably the best time to get them just now”, Craig said on the Official Ross County Podcast.

“I think any dip in form was always going to be highlighted and obviously the last six weeks for Celtic and Neil Lennon’s standard have not been good enough.

“And all, not just Ross County, but the Highland teams do have that in their armour to go down to Glasgow or go down to the central plains and win in there in the latter stage of cup competitions.

“So, if I was Stuart Kettlewell or the backroom staff of Ross County, the message would be to go down there and have no fear.

“And again, I have friends who are Rangers fans and they see it as if Celtic do not win, Neil Lennon loses his job. I do not know if it is that cut-throat.

“But the Ross County point of view, it is just a game, go down there have absolutely no fear whatsoever.

“It is eleven men versus eleven men and there will not be any crowd behind them.

“And there will be an extra pressure from Celtic’s point of view, where they have to perform.

“They need that performance and the result, whereas Ross County must need, when it comes to 90 minutes, they need to score more goals than Celtic.”

Celtic will be keen on putting the Ross County to the sword as the Bhoys eye a win to take a big step towards securing the first piece of the Scottish treble.