Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes Marcelo Bielsa has been the best manager in the game in the last year because he worked wonders with limited resources at Elland Road.

Bielsa has been nominated for FIFA’s The Best Coach of the Year accolade, alongside the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui.

The Leeds head coach’s name being amongst Champions League, Premier League and La Liga winning coaches’ has surprised a few, but Dorigo believes the nomination is richly deserved.

He is happy that Bielsa got the recognition he deserved for winning the Championship with Leeds and getting them promoted back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the top flight.

The former Leeds star feels Bielsa is the best amongst the managers at the moment as he worked with what he had at Leeds and turned them around without spending much money.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “I am delighted he got that recognition because for me a manager is all about getting the best out of the players that you have got.

“You look at Zidane at Real Madrid, he has got plenty of cash, he can go and buy these players, but Marcelo didn’t have that cash, he had to work with what he had got.

“And he produced a team that played some incredible football.

“So he has been for me the best manager because he managed what he had got and produced a team of incredible talent in the end.

“To get that recognition is incredible, in the Championship as well.

“The style and what he has done deserved a little bit of recognition.”

Bielsa is facing tough competition to win the award and it remains to be seen if he will be able to come out on top.