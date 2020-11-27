Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has backed those players struggling for game time to show Steven Gerrard they are ready to step up for the Gers when they visit Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup.

The Light Blues are set to lock horns with Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday, just days after their Europa League clash with Benfica.

Rangers are expected to make wholesale changes for their trip to Falkirk as they focus on the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.

While several fringe stars are anticipated to be given the nod to face on Sunday, Gers assistant manager McAllister has backed them to show Gerrard they are ready to step in for the team when needed.

“Coming in and showing tactical awareness in our shape is important for the boys on Sunday“, McAllister told a press conference.

“We know the players at the weekend will come in and show the intent that they are ready to play.“

Speaking ahead of the cup game, McAllister stressed the need for Rangers to make changes to the team after their game against Benfica, but feels it opens up a chance for fringe players to stake their claim for a spot in the side.

“After the effort against Benfica, we would always need to refresh the team for the weekend“, the Scot said.

“The game on Sunday is a perfect opportunity for some of the boys to put in a strong performance and for them to show the manager they are ready.“

Rangers are unbeaten across all competitions so far this season and Gerrard may be eyeing the Scottish League Cup as an early piece of silverware to further boost his side this season.