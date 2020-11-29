Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has highlighted Raphinha’s ability to get at defenders and the importance of his end product.

The Brazilian arrived at Leeds from Rennes in the last transfer window and is now pushing to become a regular in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting eleven.

He scored a sumptuous goal against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday to win all three points for Leeds and repaid the faith the head coach has shown in him at the start of his career in England.

Dorigo is a fan of the winger and the way he attacks defenders when he is on the ball in order to put the opposition under pressure straight away.

He added that Raphinha also has the end product and showed against Everton what he can do if defenders give him even a bit of space to work with, in and around the penalty box.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “The thing he does is really well is that he picks the ball up, then attacks players and really puts them on their backsides or just gets them off balance.

“He then has the final pass or an end product to what he does and I think that’s really important.

“We saw with that goal that gave him half a yard, he just found that bottom corner.

“We saw it against Arsenal where I think he was really impressive and even more so [at Everton].”

Raphinha will feel he is well place to keep his place in the team when Leeds travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea next Saturday.