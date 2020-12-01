Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted that midfielder Billy Gilmour could do with more game time on the pitch, but has confirmed that the teenager is in contention for a role in the Blues’ upcoming clash against Sevilla.

Gilmour is yet to feature for Lampard’s side in the current season, having returned from a knee injury that prematurely ended his involvement on the pitch last term.

Chelsea are set to travel to Spain to take on La Liga giants Sevilla in their upcoming Champions League encounter on Wednesday and Gilmour is confirmed to make the trip.

Lampard admitted that the 19-year-old could do with more game time on the pitch as he looks to get back to playing senior football after an injury la-off.

The Blues boss heaped praise in the manner which Gilmour has carried himself at Stamford Bridge, and backed the Blues starlet to push for game time at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Asked about Gilmour, Lampard told a press conference: “He is fit and he could probably do with some more match minutes.

“He is in the squad tomorrow and it would be nice for him to get some minutes in these two group stages.

“He has a great attitude and will compete with the rest of the midfielders.”

With regular game time hard to come by for Gilmour in the star-studded Chelsea midfield, Lampard could look to send his charge out on loan to rack up first team experience when the January transfer window opens.