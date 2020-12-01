Former Paris Saint-Germain star Gregory Paisley insists the French giants must approach their meeting with Manchester United in a positive frame of mind and not waste the opportunities that come their way.

Manchester United are set to play host to French champions PSG in Group H of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were able to snatch all three points when the two sides clashed at the Parc des Princes in October, and the Premier League giants will be looking to reproduce their performance again, though at Old Trafford.

Paisley is keen to see PSG attack Manchester United and believes that the French giants are every bit as good on paper as Solskjaer’s side.

He stressed that PSG must make sure they put in a team performance and stick together, while taking whatever opportunities come their way.

Asked about how he sees the match playing out; Paisley told PSG’s official site: “I sign on for it being a draw.

“We need to bounce back at the end of the year, Paris Saint-Germain will be very different next year.

“To get a positive result, we will have to be effective in attack, we will have opportunities and above all, we must not waste them.

“But the most important thing is to play as a team and to show solidarity.

“On paper we have nothing to be jealous about with this Manchester United team.”

Manchester United, who are three points ahead of PSG in the standings, will look to extend their lead at the top with a win at home and book a place in the next round.