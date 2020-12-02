Former Ligue 1 striker Frederic Piquionne believes English football pundits have fallen in love with Manchester United new boy Edinson Cavani because of his relentless energy and work rate.

The 33-year-old striker came on from the bench and turned the game for Manchester United at Southampton with an assist and a brace as the Red Devils won 3-2 while coming back from two goals down.

Cavani has already scored three goals in five Premier League appearances and has already earned praise from many for his movement as a number 9, combined with the hard work he puts in for the team when he is on the pitch.

Piquionne feels that the English football community will tolerate that fact that he sometimes he easily loses the ball as they love strikers who are prepared to work hard and put a shift in for the team when on the pitch.

The former Ligue 1 hitman told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Even if he sometimes lost easy balls, his energy has inevitably seduced the English.

“They do not like anything more than a striker who tackles.”

Cavani will be looking to build on his promising start at Old Trafford and secure a regular spot in the Manchester United team.

The Uruguayan is Paris Saint-Germain’s highest ever goalscorer with 200 goals for the club in 301 appearances.