Fixture: LASK Linz vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have selected their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Austrian outfit LASK Linz in the Europa League this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side head into the match sitting on nine points in Group J, level on points with Royal Antwerp, though they are behind the Belgians due to the head to head record between the two sides.

Tottenham will book their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League if they claim at least a draw at LASK Linz tonight.

Mourinho is without Harry Kane, while Sergio Reguilon, Carlos Vinicius and Erik Lamela are also absent.

Tottenham opt to slot Joe Hart in between the sticks, while in defence Mourinho picks a central pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tangana, while Matt Doherty and Ben Davies are full-backs.

The Tottenham boss will look towards Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield, while Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son provide the attacking threat.

If Mourinho needs to try to change the flow of the game then he can look to his bench, where options include Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs LASK Linz

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Bale

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Winks, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Bergwijn, Aurier, Clarke, White, Scarlett