Fixture: Burnley vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Ancelotti has seen the early season form of his side fade away and they have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, with the latest loss coming at home to Leeds United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will continue to lead the line for Everton, with Richarlison and James Rodriguez providing support to the lone front man for the Toffees.

Allan and Abdoulaye Docuoure will continue to form their midfield spine, with Fabian Delph and Alex Iwobi playing as the wing backs.

The Everton boss has decided to stick with the back three of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey to tackle the threat from Burnley.

Bernard, Cenk Tosun and Andre Gomes are some of the options Ancelotti has on the bench today against Burnley if he needs to shake up his line-up at any point.

Everton Team vs Burnley

Pickford; Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Delph, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Holgate, Sigurdsson, Davies, Gomes, Bernard, Tosun