Alan Rough believes Rangers are looking as dominant as Celtic once did and the Bhoys may soon have to accept that they will not retain the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic dropped more points on Sunday when they needed a late equaliser to earn a point against St. Johnstone at Parkhead.

Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on the same day meant Steven Gerrard’s side now have a 13-point lead over the Bhoys in the league table, while having played two games more.

Rough admitted that it is difficult to envisage how Celtic will now win ten-in-a-row by catching up with Celtic in the league table in the second half of the season.

Neil Lennon’s side have won just twice in their last 13 games in all competitions and the former goalkeeper believes it is time for Celtic to realise that it is unlikely they will achieve their dream in the ongoing campaign.

The former Bhoy feels that Rangers have the look of the Celtic side that were dominant, and said on PLZ Soccer: “It certainly looks that way right now; I think you can’t argue the case.

“It is not just because Celtic are poor but because Rangers are so good. They look as if they are in the mode Celtic were in when they went the whole season undefeated.

“It looks that way at this precise moment in time.

“I think you maybe have to get your head around it eventually and it is going to be too much to close the gap if Rangers continue to play the way they are playing.”

Celtic will host Lille in the Europa League on Thursday night before playing Kilmarnock in another league game next Sunday at home. 2:16