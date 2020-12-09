Tottenham Hotspur starlet Japhet Tanganga has waxed lyrical about being able to learn the game from Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, with the 21-year-old stressing that the Portuguese’s attention to detail has done him wonders.

Tanganga has so far missed the majority of the campaign through a niggling thigh injury, but started Spurs’ last two games in the Europe League.

The highly-rated defender is able to learn the tricks of the trade from a vastly experienced boss in Mourinho, with the player capitalising on the opportunity to grow under his watchful eye.

And Tanganga, who expressed his delight in being able to work with Mourinho, stressed that the Tottenham boss’ attention to detail and tactical awareness has been a great help to every player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they seek to take their game to the next level.

“It’s [working with Mourinho] amazing”, Tanganga told a press conference.

“I’ve learned so much from the attention he pays to the game, not only my game and what I can improve on, but tactics and game awareness.

“The amount of help he’s given not only me but all of us.

“It’s amazing and I just wish to keep working with him because it’s been amazing.”

Tanganga also has Spurs legend Ledley King to look up to in north London, as part of the coaching staff, and the 21-year-old revealed he is picking the ex-defender’s brain at every opportunity.

“It’s [having King at his disposal] helped a lot.

“Whether it’s before or after the game.

“He’s been in the game a long time and we can use his mind, his intelligence

“It’s a tool we can use to improve ourselves.”

Tanganga, is yet to clock up minutes in the Premier League this season, but could again feature on Thursday when Spurs host Royal Antwerp in their last group game of the Europa League.