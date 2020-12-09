Former Serie A defender Massimo Paganin has insisted that Juventus do not need to sign Paul Pogba in the January transfer window.

Pogba almost fashioned a late comeback from Manchester United against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night in the Champions League, but the Frenchman’s stock has rapidly fallen at Old Trafford.

He is no longer a certain starter at Manchester United and his agent’s incendiary comments towards the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the week has made him unpopular amongst some of the fans as well.

The Frenchman is tipped to leave the club in the summer transfer window, but there are suggestions that the Red Devils could even consider selling him next month.

Juventus are believed to be interested in re-signing their former player but Paganin claimed that at the moment, the club do not need midfield reinforcements, particularly in January.

The former defender told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “We have been talking about it for some years.

“In my opinion, there would be no need for reinforcements in midfield.

“[Adrien] Rabiot has been growing and I am crazy for [Rodrigo] Bentancur.”

Paganin stressed that Juventus could consider making an attempt to sign Pogba, but he believes the Frenchman will likely stay at Old Trafford until the summer.

“Clearly, if you could sign one big player, an attempt should be made after monitoring the situation from an economic point of view.

“I have the impression that Pogba will stay at United until the end of the season.”

Pogba has only 18 months left on his current contract with Manchester United and he is unlikely to sign a new deal.