Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have selected their playing eleven and substitutes to welcome Belgian outfit Antwerp to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Jose Mourinho knows that victory over Europa League Group J leaders Antwerp would guarantee his side top spot in the group and potentially an easier draw in the last 32.

Mourinho’s men went down to a 1-0 defeat at Antwerp in the earlier group stage fixture between the two sides and Spurs will be without full-back Serge Aurier for this evening’s game due to a knock.

Tottenham have also opted to rest midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Mourinho picks Joe Hart in goal tonight, while at full-back he opts for Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon. In central defence the Portuguese picks Japhet Tangagna, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez.

Harry Winks will look to control midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso also plays. Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale will support Carlos Vinicius.

The Portuguese tactician has a host of options available on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Royal Antwerp

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius

Substitutes: Whiteman, Alderweireld, Son, Kane, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Clarke, White, Scarlett